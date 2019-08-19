Gambling Byo students beat friend after losing money, hang him alive

BULAWAYO: A form 4 student at Msiteli High School was found hanging from the roof of a beerhall on Friday in a suspected case of foul play.

There are strong indications however, that Nhlanhla Radasa (17) may have been killed by his friends who then staged the suicide.

A source said that Nhlanhla’s friends ganged up on him and beat him up until he became unconscious after he kept on winning at gambling. The situation got out of hand after the deceased fell unconscious during the attack after the friends had refused to pay Nhlanhla his winnings resulting in the fistfight.

A source said:

We suspect that the friends tried to stage a suicide after realising that they had killed him. He may have been still alive but they must have panicked and hanged him there, thinking that he was dead.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

