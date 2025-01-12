President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa today hosted Members of Parliament from both parties, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and ZANU PF at his Precade Farm in Kwekwe.

This comes amid loud calls for National Dialogue to extend 2028 elections from both parties to allow him to finish his vision 2030.

Speaking during the tour CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu said Mnangagwa is a good leader and deserves to be allowed to remain in office beyond 2030.

Addressing legislators – 300 MPs and senators – at Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, this afternoon, Tshabangu, who positions himself as the CCC leader in parliament, said Mnangagwa can continue in power if it makes Zimbabweans happy.

“If our presence here improves your stay in power and that makes the people of Zimbabwe happy, then let it be” Tshabangu said.

Meanwhile, former CCC president and founder Nelson Chamisa says

“BE TRUE.. In life;

“Never sell your soul to evil! Never trade your heart for anything.

“Never be controlled or captured. Money or power is not everything. Integrity is!

Blessed Sunday,” said Chamisa.

Zwnews