Furore Over “Racist” Picture at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke Kindergarten School, North West Province, SA

The authorities in South Africa have launched an investigation into alleged racism at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke kindergarten in North West province after a photo showing the segregation of kids went viral.

In the photo, a small group of black children are sitting at a separate table away from the white children. The principal at the school said she was that she was not aware of the situation.

However, after the photo went viral and an investigation was launched, the schools seem to have rearranged the learners into a more integrated system.

agencies