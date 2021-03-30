Fugitive Malawian preacher, Prophet Sherperd Bushiri says the remains of his daughter Israella Bushiri, who died on the morning of Monday 29th of March 2021 at a hospital in Kenya, will land at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) this Wednesday at 14:00 hours.

Writing on his Facebook account, Bushiri said:

Lilongwe, Malawi: The families of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri would like to inform the general public that the remains of Saint Israella Bushiri, who went to be with the Lord on the morning of Monday 29th of March 2021 at a hospital in Kenya, will land at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) this Wednesday at 14:00 hours.

A memorial service, to celebrate her life, will be held from 17:00 hours at BICC Auditorium in the heart of Lilongwe City. Burial will take place on Thursday at Ntcheu boma.

Please take note that due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, all the gatherings will duly adhere to government set regulations.