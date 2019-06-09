Travellers Stranded At Beitbridge After System Collapse

Thousands of travellers were left stranded at Beitbridge Border Post on Saturday afternoon due to a system failure at South Africa’s immigration office which affected biometric processing of arrivals and departures.

According to reports, the system crashed at about 4 pm leaving shoppers from Zimbabwe stranded.

Zimbabwean expatriates living in South Africa were affected, among them were hearses carrying bodies of relatives who died in South Africa.

Beitbridge regional immigration manager Nqobile Ncube confirmed the development to The Standard.The system failure resulted in the creation of a backlog, though he added that the problem has since been addressed.

-The Standard