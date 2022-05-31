The ruling Zanu PF party has denied social media claims that some party youths have been engaging in drug-peddling activities at their offices in Kwekwe.

Read full text below:

The Zanu PF Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Secretary of Youth Affairs, Comrade David Murivha and the entire executive of the Zanu PF Kwekwe DCC have noted with serious concern reports on social media insinuating that some party youths have set base at the ruling party’s district headquarters where it is falsely alleged that drug-peddling activities have been taking place at the offices.

We wish to vehemently dismiss such misleading and damaging reports with the contempt they so deserve.

As a people-driven and law-abiding political establishment that prides itself in the astute leadership of our President and First Secretary, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who is also a trained lawyer, we wish to categorically state that we do not condone criminal activities by our party members esspecially the youths, who are expected to complement our President in the realisation of Vision 2030.

The unsubstantiated claims that there are drug-peddling activities taking place at the district headquarters are in bad taste and can only be a creation of oppositional malcontents who want to put the name of the revolutionary party in disrepute.

We also wish to warn cyber-criminals bent on tarnishing the image of our party through the creation of unsubstantiated falsehoods that we are not going to watch and fold our hands as they spew venom on the image of our Party.

We therefore wish to state that there are no drug-peddling activities that are taking place at any of our offices, including the Zanu PF Kwekwe district headquarters.

COMPILED BY: Murivha D (Cde)