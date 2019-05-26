Full Text- Harare City Council Shuts Down Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant

Sat, 25 May 2019 02:15:39 GMT

The City of Harare has issued a statement advising residents and business of scheduled water cut over the weekend. The statement read:

PRESS NOTICE ON THE COMPLETE SHUTDOWN OF MORTON JAFFRAY WATER TREATMENT PLANT

Harare residents and business enterprises are by this notice advised of a complete shutdown of the Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant on Friday 24 May, 2019 (1800hrs) to Sunday 26 May 2019 (1800hrs).

The shutdown is to allow programmed maintenance at Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Stations. The shutdown will affect all suburbs and satelite towns.

Our machinery periodically requires servicing as all other pieces of machinery. Water consumers are urged to use available water sparingly. The hosepipe ban remains in effect.

