RTGS 1000 fine for firing gun in packed stadium

Makaha FC has been fined a paltry RTGS 5 000(suspended) by ZIFA Eastern Region after one of its patrons discharged a firearm following a 3-0 loss to Masvingo United at Mucheke Stadium two weeks ago.

The club was fined on Sunday and has been given till May 25, 2019 to pay RTGS 1000 as 4 000 has been suspended on condition that the club or its supporters do not engage in violent behavior for the reminder of the season.

ZIFA Eastern Region secretary Wisdom Simba said the club was found in breach of Article 13 (i) of the ZIFA Constitution as well as rule 4 sub regulation 4.5 of ZIFA Eastern Region Rules and Regulations which advocate for discipline among fans.

No arrests were made.

agencies