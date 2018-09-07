Full list: ED throws Chinamasa, Zanu PF deadwood into the bin

Obert Mpofu, Khaya Moyo, Mukupe, Chiwenga Mandiwanzira, Hungwe Dumped like rubbish

Names of 15 ministers left out of Mnangagwa cabinet

HARARE: The following people are no longer ministers in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new cabinet:

Patrick Chinamasa – (Minister of Finance and Economic Development)

Constantino Chiwenga – (Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans)

David Parirenyatwa – (Minister of Health and Child Care),

Terence Mukupe – (Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development),

Pupurayi Togarepi – (Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs),

Mike Bimha – (Minister of Industry and Commerce),

Simon Khaya Moyo – (Minister of Energy and Power Development) was also acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

Supa Mandiwanzira – (Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security)

Obert Mpofu – (Minister of Home Affairs and Culture)

Petronella Kagonye – (Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare)

Kembo Mohadi – (Minister of National Reconciliation)

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi – (Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes)

Christopher Mushohwe – (Minister of State in the Presidents’ Office Responsible for National Scholarships)

Angeline Masuku – (Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province) Miriam Chikukwa- (Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province)

David Musabayana – (Minister of State for Mashonaland East Province) Webster Shamu- (Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province)

Owen Ncube – (Minister of State for Midlands Province)

Josiah Hungwe – (Minister of State for Masvingo Province)

bulawayo news