President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Brigadier General Robert Freeman Mugabe as the new chairman of the General Court Martial replacing Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, whose contract expired in June 2022.

President Museveni also appointed 24 members of the court martial and renewed contracts for four other members who served under Gen Gutti’s leadership.

On the reserve team are Col Emmanuel David Muhanguzi ,Col David Ociiti Kidega,Lt Col Patrick Matovu , Lt Col Sabasitiano Bbosa , Lt Col David Baguma ,Maj Stephen Etumidde ,Maj Cyprian Sande Magezi ,Maj Jubilee Omax Denis ,Capt Grace Mbabazi and Capt Christine Sayuni whereas Lt Col Raphael Mugisha and Capt Ambrose Guma have been retained as army court prosecutors, Lt Col John Bizimana as the court’s secretary and Maj Kamanda Mutungi as the defence councill.

Prior to his appointment, Brig Mugabe served as the Adjutant General at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo.

The UPDF Act 2005 provides that the General Court Martial shall consist of a chairman who shall not be below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel, senior officers, junior officers, a political commissar and a non -commissioned officer and these members are appointed by the High Command for a period of one year.

agencies