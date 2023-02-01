They heard gunshots and when they went to investigate found the victim lying on the ground

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Vusi Ma R5’s brother Koketso Mosoeu, also known as DJ Cooper, said that they found out about the producer’s passing on social media.

“I was then woken up by a group of people who told me that they had just seen on Twitter that someone who could be my brother had just been shot and I must go with them to identify the body.

“I am shuttered I cannot explain the depth of pain I feel in my heart and I don’t even know how I’m going to heal from what I saw.”

As per a local publication, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said that they were still investigating Vusi Ma r5’s murder as no suspects have been arrested.

“According to reports, the victim was sitting with his friends outside a tavern at ext13 in Soshanguve when he went across the road to the car. The others allegedly heard gunshots and when they went to investigate found the victim lying on the ground,” she said.

Sello urged anyone who has information to come forward.

“The police request anyone who may have information about this incident to contact their police station or report on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111,” she added.