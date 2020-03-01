ZIMBABWE has quarantined one traveller who came from Huhan, China. The visitor landed at Harare Airport yesterday morning.

The Ministry of Information announced the development on twitter:

Govt would like to inform the public that today, a traveller from Hunan Province in China was flagged up as needing assessment for CoronaVirus. Full WHO Protocols were deployed. The traveller has now been taken to designated Isolation Facilities where tests are being conducted.

Meanwhile, some people have been posting on social media that the Chinese visitor was found to be carrying coronavirus when he was examined at the airport.

No further details have been given by authorities.