The initial picture circulating on social media, showing Freeman holding an automatic rifle and a bag of cash, triggered mixed reactions among Zimbabweans.

Some linked the image to criminal activity, while other reports revealed that these were props used in Freeman’s music video titled “Robbery,” which also features entrepreneur Tinashe Mutarisi.

Zimbabweans have expressed mixed feelings over a picture of Zimdancehall musician Energy “Freeman” Chizanga holding an automatic rifle and a bag of cash. Recently, Freeman was summoned by CID Homicide police for interviews regarding his affiliation with slain armed robber. Police charged him with “Conspiracy to Commit Robbery”.

He denied the charge although he admitted he was once a close friend to one of the suspects who was shot dead by police in November last year. In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Police said Chizanga has been released pending further inquiries.

The ZRP reports that Freeman has been released pending further inquiries. More information will be released as the investigations unfold. Police claim the musician “conspired with the late Godfrey Machingura and one Paul Ernest Mzenge Zhou to commit an armed robbery against Paul Chimbodza of house number 51 Dunkled Road Mt Pleasant, Harare where it is further alleged that he supplied information concerning the residential address of the victim Paul Chimbodza”.

In his warned and cautioned statement circulated on social media, Freeman, who is one of the most established Zimdancehall artists, denied any links with the said suspects. He said those spreading the allegations were trying to destroy his reputation and career.