The government’s free education program is set to begin when schools reopen next week.

Schools especially in rural areas are the ones reportedly set to benefit first.

Apparently, according to reports, officials from the ministries of education and finance are expected to meet and deliberate on the modalities.

Meanwhile, teachers are up in arms with government warning that they will engage in a massive strike when schools reopen.

They are demanding better working conditions and salaries in US dollars.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe confirmed that a crippling strike is on the cards.

Zwnews