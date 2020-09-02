Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume has finally tasted freedom after spending five weeks in detention!

Ngarivhume was this morning granted $50 000 bail by the High Court since his arrest in a police blitzkrieg which also netted incarcerated award winning investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono on charges of inciting public violence.

“After Ngarivhume was granted RTGS$50 000 bail by the High Court, we eagerly waiting for Hopewell’s freedom. His bail appeal judgement will be delivered today by Justice Tawanda Chitapi in Harare,” revered political analyst, Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

more details to follow…

Zwnews