2013/ 003693/ 21

WILLIAM WILCOCK INC ATTORNEYS 16 January 2021 STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO RUMOURS OF MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI’S DEATH

We are concerned and have become aware of rumours circulating in the media as well as social media, that our client. Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, is missing or has been killed in an alleged gunshot incident.

We can confirm that we have been in contact with our client today, 16 January 2021, and that he is alive and well and was not involved in any shooting incident.

We can confirm that the rumours about Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi being missing or killed are untrue. Our client is safe and well.

We thank everyone for their concern but there is no truth to any of the rumours. Thank you.

Yours faithfully

WILLIAM WILCOCK

ATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI