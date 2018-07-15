BREAKING: France wins World Cup 2018…beats Croatia 4-2

France are the world champions:Didier Deschamps celebrates with his overjoyed players as their fans cut loose in the stands and in the streets and squares of France.
For Croatia, it’s a boulevard of broken dreams, but they can go home with their heads held high. They dominated this match for long periods, putting France under immense pressure. France enjoyed a bit of luck but were ultimately worthy winners.
How it happened…
- Final scores: France 4-2 Croatia
- Mandzukic scores after Lloris howler (69)
- Mbappe adds fourth (65)
- Pogba scores France’s third (59)
- Griezmann scores from spot (38)
- VAR intervenes to hand France a penalty
- Perisic equalises for Croatia (28)
- Mandzukic og gives France lead (18)
- France and Croatia unchanged