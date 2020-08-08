If there is probably one exceptionally talented artist who has invested much and realised less in the not-so-appreciative music industry, it can only be Namibia-based Luise Kudakwashe Kasose affectionately known by a multiplicity of stage names: Luwie-Kay, Minister Luwie or simply Ras Luwie.

It still remains a mystery how the Kwekwe-born crooner, whose fusion of gospel and reggae music smacks of fine musical talent, is yet to get deserved airplay with four perfectly packaged albums to his belt.

Currently ‘locked’ in Zimbabwe because of the prevailing Covid19 lockdown, the Walvisbay-based professional boilermaker-cum-businessman has managed to rub shoulders with the who-is-whos of the local music industry, including the late Andy Brown’s The Storm ensemble.

In the southern African region, Ras Luwie has had collaborations with artists such as Chilli K (Namibia), Rifiloe Mota (South Africa), Tonako MK (Namibia) and Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)’s Simplex from neighbouring South Africa, amongst others.

The 37-year-old Ras Luwie, who fronts the Rhythm Africa musical ensemble as both lead vocalist and song-writer, spoke to Zwnews in a no-holds-barred interview at his Redcliff base this week.

“I am actually using this epoch of the Covid19 lockdown to concentrate on my music, and I have also been preparing videos for some of my songs and hopefully, they will be ready for the market next week,” said Ras Luwie.

“In actual fact, my first studio recording was at Platinum Hill Studios in 2003 where I worked with William Hillman. Since then, I haven’t looked back and I have four albums to my belt,” he said.

Ras Luwie’s albums include Ndafunga Kure (8 tracks) , Chiyedza- Jah Light (10 tracks) , Here We Are (10 tracks) and Zarura (10 tracks).

He is currently putting final touches to his forthcoming fifth album, Unconditional Love.

Added the dreadlocked former Kwekwe High and Chinhoyi High School student:

“I think one of the reasons why my music has not been familiarised locally is that most of my time, I have been out of the country. For this reason, I think the lockdown period provides me with an opportunity to interact with music lovers and market my music within the country”.

Apart from Hillman, Ras Luwie has also worked with various producers who include DJ Tamuka, Alasters Mushoriwa , Roxy and Rodney Beats.

