Generosity serves as one universal act in providing love, compassion, emotional support, care and relief to compliment social service.

However, this whole idea tends to lose its meaning when one views his or her act of humanitarian act as an act of heroism.

This is the case with socialite, Mai TT, who took to Facebook to vent against local musician, Greatman, for allegedly taking advantage of her kindness.

According to her, the singer did not publicly appreciate her act of generosity enough after she supposedly transformed his life by buying him a US$25 000 electric wheelchair.

What is more intriguing is, the fact that the comedienne even went live on Facebook when she could have easily approached the musician to express her displeasure.

She threatened to stop supporting other people and concentrate only on her children and extended family. Whatever that statement is supposed to mean, only she knows. Does she want everyone she extends a good gesture to shout from the mountaintop that this is what Mai TT has done for me. And then what after that?

Although her gesture to buy and donate the electric wheelchair is commendable, should Greatman be forever beholden to her simply because he didn’t make a public announcement showering her with praises?

Why should social media users always have to deal with the way Mai TT’s loud mouth which messes up every good deed she is involved in.

There are lots of people that are changing people’s lives daily in a much greater way than what Mai TT did for Greatman who are quietly going about their business.

Even socialites like her involved in serious acts of generosity worth much more than the electric wheelchair she donated have never demanded to be appreciated publicly.

Recently, well-wishers including socialites like Mahwindo teamed up to bail out the Eastview triplets following their mother’s appeal for assistance.

The triplets’ parents were never blamed for not making public appreciation posts. Again, the case of six-year-old Leon Tadiswa Shumbairerwa, who underwent a successful liver transplant in India last year after the Government and other well-wishers footed the expenses also comes to mind.

No one came out to demand appreciation from the family because of simple logic, it was an act of genuine compassion not done out of selfishness.

Even the bible warns people against giving a helping hand for their own selfish ends. Matthew 6:3 says: “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”

Jesus was simply saying that if your motive for giving is to draw attention to yourself, then you have not given anything.

We will have more problems of this kind if we let these so called ‘socialites’ redefine giving in this manner when it should be a good act that even the younger generation must practice.

Something is definitely wrong with Mai TT or anyone who demands to be publicly acknowledged for landing a helping hand.

