Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Ester Lungu, has been arrested by police in Lusaka a while ago.

The arrest follows her summoning statement by police yesterday.

The former First Lady and four others are being charged with four counts of theft of Mitsubish Canter, Toyota Alex, Toyota RunX and Certificate of Title for a property in Libala), properties of both Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and Hannah Patel.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between May 2022 and September 2022.

The officers are; James Phiri, Moses Lungu, Catherine Banda, Kapambwe Lungu, and Ray Chisulo, police officers that dealt with the complaint from Lungu.

This is a matter in which the former First Lady Lungu gave her niece $400,000 cash for safekeeping.

However, the niece then passed on the money and gave it to another person identified as Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter, Hannah Patel.

Later, after it was discovered that there was the loss of this money, police pursued Elizabeth Chanje Phiri.

She later entered into an agreement with the former First Lady and decided to surrender motor vehicles and other properties from the same proceeds of the $400,000 she is alleged to have been misappropriated in order to settle the matter.

However early this year, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter Hannah Patel proceeded to file a criminal complaint on this matter alleging that their properties were stolen from.

Elizabeth Chanje Phiri claimed that these properties were allegedly stolen from her by the former First Lady Esther Lungu and others.

The matter is still going on.

She is being represented by Makebi Zulu from Makebi and Advocates and Charles Changano from D. Findlay & Associates

