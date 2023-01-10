Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Anold Chirisa plays the character Ciprien Grieve in AMC’s new supernatural series, Mayfair Witches.

Ciprien is reportedly a new character written for the show and is not part of Anne Rice’s original novel trilogy.

He is expected to play a crucial role in Mayfair Witches.

Chirisa is a noted Zimbabwean actor who’s been a part of quite a few shows over the years like NCIS LA, Crusoe, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and more.

The new series premiered on AMC on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Chirisa was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 8, 1981.

He apparently spent his formative years in Harare.

Chirisa attended Lomagundi College before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in live performance from AFDA in South Africa.

One of his earliest roles was in a TV show called Studio 263, wherein he portrayed the character of Detective Trevor Davis.

He subsequently went on to play minor roles in various feature films and short films like Tanyaradzwa, Ace of Hearts, and Skin, to name a few.

