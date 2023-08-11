Former South African President Jacob Zuma was returned to Escourt Prison at 6AM this morning and processed, but freed on amnesty for low risk prisoners, prisons chief Makgothi Thobakgale just announced.

This ends speculation as to whether he will be sent back to prison or not.

The SCA had ruled that Zuma’s release on medical parole in September 2021 by former national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, was unlawful.

The national correctional commissioner thus took a decision in compliance with the Supreme Court decision that Zuma must go back to jail.

Zuma is apparently among more than 9 000 prisoners who benefitted from a remission of sentences announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to low-risk offenders.

Ramaphosa has simultaneously announced a remission of sentences for 9 488 prisoners, who are considered to be low risk, in an attempt to relieve overcrowding in the country’s prisons.

What this means is that Zuma is now officially a free man.