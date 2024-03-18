Former NetOne boss, Kangai implores gvt to take drastic measures on looters of public funds

Former NetOne boss Reward Kangai has implored the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take decisive action against looters of public funds.
He bemoans the delays in bringing public funds looters to book.
“Whilst the Namibian authorities have taken decisive action over the looters of public funds, NPA is still to act against the same characters allegedly linked to the NSSA US$95 million corruption & many other devastating scandals, some 3 years later!”
He was commenting on a 2021 social media post by John Makamure urging him to engage NPA on the matter he had raised.
“Furthermore Mr. Kangai please engage the NPA directly for progress update on prosecution.
“We have submitted dockets to NPA on the matters that you raise.
“Mataruka you mention is now deceased and we are now pursuing civil forfeiture of his assets.”
Zwnews
Renowned social media influencer Shadaya Knight says men should never use an alarm to wake… Read More
Zimbabwe is set to launch a mineral commodities exchange on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange… Read More
Former Zimbabwean deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has announced the release of a new on… Read More
By Naison Bangure LAST week, James Manyika (pictured), a Zimbabwean-American and Google’s first senior vice-president… Read More
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) say they are assisting 37 women who were… Read More
The City of Bulawayo has warned of water cuts in the town and surrounding areas.… Read More