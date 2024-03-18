Ex Zimbabwean deputy PM Mutambara publishes new book on AI

Former Zimbabwean deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has announced the release of a new on Artificial intelligence (AI) titled Design and Analysis of Control Systems; Driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking about the new book, Mutambara says as the AI Revolution continues, all sectors of the economy are affected, and no aspect of society is spared.

He adds that the content of education and platforms for teaching, learning and research are dramatically affected across all academic disciplines.

“Engineering education is no exception.

“Specifically, the curriculum for Control Systems (A key subject in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Chemical Engineering) must be radically changed.

“In addition to traditional MATLAB techniques, newer computer-aided Design (CAD) methods now exist, such as Simulink Control Design, LabVIEW, SPICE-Based Simulation Software, SimPowerSystems, Stateflow, and Mathcad.

“More significantly, a new and transformative field has emerged: AI-Based Design and Analysis of Control Systems.

“This has been a game-changer in the development, teaching, research and application of control systems methods.

“Furthermore, advanced and fascinating AI and Control Systems applications have been conceived.

“These include unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), driverless cars, autonomous mining vehicles, intelligent fleet management systems, robotic farm equipment;

“Space Vehicles such as:

“Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket,

China’s Chang’e-4 spacecraft,

Japanese Moon Lander,

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander,

Russia’s Luna 25 (Soyuz-2.1b/Fregat),

Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C Lander (Odysseus);

“And Advanced Robots such as:

“Boston Dynamics’ Atlas,

Honda’s ASIMO,

Hanson Robotics’ Sophia,

Tesla’s Optimus (Tesla Bot),

Artistic Humanoid – Ai-Da.

“Indeed, business as usual cannot be maintained in the field of Control Systems Engineering.

“There is a need for reimagination and thought leadership,” he says.

Professor Mutambara is a multifaceted leader, academic, and technology expert currently serving as the Director and Full Professor of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge (IFK) at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in South Africa.

Renowned for his expertise in robotics, academia, Pan-Africanism, and technology strategy, he is a pivotal figure in shaping the future of knowledge and technological advancement.

At IFK, Professor Mutambara leads the Decentralised Artificial Intelligence and Control Systems (DAICS) Research Group, driving groundbreaking research initiatives.

He also spearheads the African Agency in Public Health (AAPH) initiative within the Future of Health (FoH) Research Group, demonstrating his commitment to leveraging technology for societal well-being.

In addition to his academic responsibilities, Professor Mutambara is deeply involved in teaching Control Systems at both UJ’s Mechanical Engineering and Electrical and Electronic Engineering Departments, imparting knowledge and fostering innovation among students.

Zwnews