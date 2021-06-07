Former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent Ernest Tekere who famed for secretly recording Catholic bishop Pius Ncube having sexual intercourse with his personal assistant has committed suicide.

According to Zimlive, Tekere hanged himself at the offices of his Home Guard security company in Bulawayo this morning.

Tekere is said to have tried to take his own life on two other occasions.

Meanwhile, Ncube was reported to have been involved with Rosemary Sibanda, an estranged wife of Onesimus Sibanda, a Bulawayo resident.

Sibanda reportedly admitted that she had had an affair with the Archbishop.

Sometime, in September 2007, images alleged to be those of Ncube with Sibanda in his bedroom were published in the Zimbabwean press.

ZBC TV also allegedly showed a video of a man and woman, reported to be Ncube and Sibanda.

These events led to Ncube’s decision to resign from his post.

Meanwhile, as reported by Zimlive, Tekere who was a member of the dreaded CIO was the person who secretly recorded Catholic Ncube romping with his personal assistant.

