Chitungwiza Municipality together with Zimbabwe Republic Police have started demolishing informal traders’ workshops and vending stalls in Chitungwiza, despite a court application against the move.

These demolitions are also being said to be illegal because they are allegedly not supported by a court order as required by law.

The Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST) on Friday approached the High Court seeking an order barring the Ministry of Local Government and Chitungwiza Municipality and the ZRP from demolishing informal business workshops and vending stalls along road servitudes.

The body posited that such demolitions will destroy livelihoods.

Apparently the municipality recently issued a warning that they will carry out the demolitions.

However, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has condemned the action, saying since there is a court application, the municipality should have waited for the court’s verdict.

“We are greatly concerned that @chitungwizamun has proceeded to demolish informal traders’ property despite that an urgent application filed on Friday by @ZLHRLawyers on behalf of @chitrest2020 is yet to be determined before the High Court,” says ZLHR.

