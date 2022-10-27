Zimbabwe’s footballing authorities have announced that the best player for the 2021/2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season will walk away with a cool US$7 500.

In an announcement made yesterday, the league said that the first runner-up will get US$4 500, while the second runner-up will walk away with US$3 750.

The news comes as sweet music to local footballers who have continued to bemoan the lack of financial appreciation in the league. Zimbabwean soccer players have traditionally crossed the Limpopo River in search of greener pastures in South Africa where they get lucrative contracts.

more details to follow…

