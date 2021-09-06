A new season of the English championship has started, which has already brought several unexpected events. You can follow all his news on the sports statistics website. To follow livescore today result football, no registration is required. You can also follow the games of Arsenal.

Once again, the Gunners didn’t start the season in the best way. Since the club doesn’t play in European competitions this year, the fans expect it to fight for places in the Champions League or the Europa League zone, because it will have more time to prepare for each match. In order not to disappoint the fans, the team entered the transfer market with a very specific goal of strengthening problematic positions. Among its recent important signings is Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian played in the Gunnersnin the second half of last season. Now his transfer is complete. The player cost the club less than 40 million euros. In the previous campaign, Odegaard fit quite well into the tactical formations of the club. Let’s see how his full-fledged transfer will affect livescore results of football matches. Fans expect that with such a player the club will be more creative in attacks and will be able to create many scoring chances.

Since Odegaard doesn’t need much time to adapt to a new team, we have the right to expect good results from him right now.

Find game results on score777 live

It’s now easy to follow the performance of Arsenal and its rivals on the sports statistics website. The score777 live platform presents all the latest data. This will keep you abreast of the latest news. As for the team’s tasks for the season, the main one is a place in European cups. Despite not the most successful start, Arsenal has quite good chances to cope with this mission. There are a few factors in favour of the London club:

Better lineup than many direct competitors have. This is especially noticeable given the recent Arsenal’s transfers. Individual skill of the main stars, who are ready to decide the outcome of an episode in favour of the Gunners. Great teamwork.

Also, don’t forget that Arteta prepares certain surprises for almost every opponent. Of course, so far there are too many questions for the Spaniard’s work, but it is clear that the team is slowly but steadily moving in the right direction.

You can keep track of its progress in live mode on the score777 site. Here you will find the latest data about each match, which is also updated in real time.