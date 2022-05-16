Logan Paul, the YouTube star, who was outboxed by Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match at Miami Gardens some 11 months ago, has threatened to take legal action against the boxing legend whom he says hasn’t paid him in full for the June 2021 bout.LP was quoted by TMZ as saying that he now wants to meet Mayweather, who remains at the top of his s*** list, at the courts for failing to give him his cut.
“No, he (Mayweather) has not paid me in full,” Said Logan. That is a fact. Short a few mil,” Logan said.
Asked if he’s been making efforts at reaching out to Mayweather’s camp to settle the issue, Logan said it’s too late for all that.
“Nah. We’re taking this one to court.”
“See you in the courtroom. Congrats on going to prison, Floyd,” LP added.