Five members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have tested positive for coronavirus while in Namibia, two Zimbabweans were also confirmed as Covid19 positive.

The revelations were made by Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana this Monday evening. Mangwana also said the police, as frontline staff are vulnerably exposed to the risk of being infected with coronavirus.

“2 Zimbabweans in Namibia have tested positive to (Covid19). Back home, 5 members of (the ZRP) have tested positive as well. This shows how the Police are part of the frontline staff vulnerably exposed to risk as they go about their law and order jobs,” he tweeted.

The conduct of police officers during the lockdown period has also come under the spotlight. Images of hordes of uniformed forces staked in police trucks are not new to social media.

