The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) as warned citizens against taking part in ponzi schemes and risk being conned.

The FIU warning follows the arrest of E-Creator ponzi scheme bosses after defrauding a number of people thousands of dollars.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently confirmed the arrest of Trymore Tapfumanei (32) on 13/07/23 for fraud involving E-Creator ponzi scheme.

The suspect is one of the directors of E-Creator.

The arrest of Tapfumanei comes few hours after the arrest of a Chinese national Zhao Jiaotong another E-Creator ponzi scheme boss.

The police implores members of the public to exercise due deligence before making any payment to ponzi or pyramid schemes purportedly offering quick investments returns”.

The scheme collapsed last week leaving people clueless where to claim their money and the E- Creator accounts frozen.

