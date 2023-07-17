Buses used by Mnangagwa to import supporters

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been exposed for allegedly importing supporters from across the country whenever he conducts a rally to create a fake impression that he is loved.

President Mnangagwa who was in Masvingo yesterday boasted of having huge crowds as compared to his main rival Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

Addressing a rally yesterday, Mnangagwa confessed sending a spy drone to CCC rally.

He claimed that people who thronged his rally were locals, but the picture on the ground suggested otherwise as explained by prominent political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya.

“Thank you to digital FOOTPRINTS; Kilometres of buses for ZANU PF’s command rallies full of intimidation masquerading as huge rallies for ED in rural areas. This is ZAKA on Sunday. More than 200 buses carrying people from all over Masvingo province and beyond to mislead the masses,” says Dr Ruhanya.

He says that people should not celebrate ZANU PF crowds as exhibit of support:

“We cant celebrate bused ZANU PF rallies by ED as show of support. Let the truth be out there. Apart from commandeering rural folks into buses from the bankrupt ZUPCO, villagers are being massively intimidated and threatened with violence , massive psychological warfare.”

Zwnews