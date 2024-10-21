The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned bus and commuter omnibus conductors against opening doors while the vehicles are in motion.

This comes after a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 19/10/24 along Nemakonde Road near Conway College, Harare were a bus conductor (27) died.

The victim allegedly opened the door while the bus was in motion intending to pick a passenger and he fell on the tarmac before he was hit by the bus’ left rear wheels.

The victim sustained head injuries and was ferried to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital where he succumbed to injuries up on arrival.

