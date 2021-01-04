US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn the election result.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a recording released by the Washington Post.

Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia’s results were correct.

Joe Biden won Georgia alongside other swing states, winning 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232.

Since the 3 November vote, Trump has been alleging widespread electoral fraud without providing any evidence.

All 50 states have certified the election result, some after recounts and legal appeals. So far, US courts have rejected 60 challenges to Biden’s win.

Congress is due to formally approve the election result on 6 January.

Biden, a Democrat, is due to be inaugurated as president on 20 January.

Voters in Georgia are due to vote again on Tuesday to elect two senators for the state. The result could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

If the two Democrat contenders win, then there will be equal numbers of Republican and Democratic senators, and Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-president-elect, will have the deciding vote.

Biden’s Democrats already control the lower House of Representatives.

In other developments, all 10 living former US defence secretaries have penned an opinion piece in the Washington Post, urging President Trump not to question the election results.

The group also said he should not involve the military in voting disputes, an idea that’s been mooted by some of Trump’s supporters.