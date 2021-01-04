Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has disclosed that Costa Nkomo has been found.

While Mangwana could not give further details as to where Nkomo has been located, but he has confirmed that the journalist has been found safe.

Mangwana posted on his microblog Twitter handle;

“Costa has been found safe.

“Thank you to everyone who helped.”

According to reports, Nkomo, who was reported missing since Thursday has re-surfaced and told colleagues that he had gone for prayers.

He is said to be in good health, say colleagues.

Nkomo’s disappearance got friends and relatives worried concerning his safety given Zimbabwe’s record of harassing independent journalists as well as abductions and disappearances of activists.

