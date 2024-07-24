Cabinet has received the 2024 Mid-Year Budget and Economic Review from Finance and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube.

Full details will be presented to Parliament on July 25, 2024.

The 2025 Budget Strategy Paper was also noted by Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Ncube will not table a supplementary budget. The review will highlight economic performance and budget implementation.

“I will be presenting the Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review probably at the end of this month.

“This will highlight how the economy has performed over the past six months.

“There, however, will be no supplementary budget because we have enough funds for everything that we need to do,” he told The Sunday Mail recently.

A mid-term budget and economic review is an assessment conducted halfway through a country’s fiscal year.

It serves to review how the national budget is performing compared to initial projections.

