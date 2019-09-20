Female rapists attack Beatrice man(41)

A 41-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a gang of three women in Beatrice who took turns to r_ape him.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza urged members of the public to exercise caution.

He said:

Cases of this nature are rare, but their resurgence is quite worrying. The public should avoid being offered lifts by strangers and in this case, never to take drinks or other foodstuffs from strangers. We are making investigations and anyone who has information that can assist police should feel free to approach any police station.

The man was reportedly attacked on September 16 at around 4 am after he boarded a Toyota Fortuner at Danga bus stop in Masvingo on his way to Corona Farm in Beatrice.

Three female adults who were in the car offered the man a drink which he accepted. The man only remembered having s_exu_al int_rcourse with one of the women before he passed out.

When he came to, he realised that he was sleeping by the roadside in Beatrice. He then made a police report at Beatrice.

newsday