Zimbabwe Republic Police have intercepted a Fawcett Security Car transporting some bootleg at a Bufallo Range Roadblock.

The liquor was hidden in the vehicle cash holding safe.

Malvern Chakata, Fawcett driver and his superior Chrispen Chinyoka are at Chiredzi Police station.

This is has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana.

In an unrelated matter, on 25/08/21 Police in Nyanga arrested Etherton Gondo (52) after he was found in possession of 26 x 90 kgs of dagga.

Police received information that the suspect was transporting dagga from Kaitano Village using a Toyota Hiace vehicle.

Zwnews