Manchester United have re-signed their former striker Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

A statement the club reads: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal. “In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

The 36-year old had been pushing for an exit at the Old Lady and was initially linked with United’s rivals Manchester City.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, even held talks with the Citizens, and a deal looked certain at one point.

But he will now return to Old Trafford with the Red Devils set to pay a €28m ($33m) transfer fee.

soccer 24 zimbabwe, agencies