Achraf Hakimi ‘s wife filed for divorce and wanted a share of Hakimi wealth but when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had no property and that the bank had none either Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.

Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan and PSG defender, has been a hot topic on social media due to his ongoing divorce case with his wife Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane, known in the entertainment industry as Hiba Abouk. The divorce proceedings gained public attention after Hakimi, who currently plays for Paris Saint Germain, was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman in France.

Multiple reports suggest that Hiba Abouk filed for divorce in March 2023, and demanded half of Achraf Hakimi’s properties. However, unconfirmed reports on social media claim that the Court informed her that Hakimi owns nothing, as all his properties are registered in his mother’s name. This implies that Hakimi has no money, property, cars, houses, or jewelry in his name, not even the utensils in his own house.

As a result, social media users have been praising Hakimi for his alleged shrewdness, believing that his unorthodox approach has helped him protect his assets during the divorce proceedings. Some have even suggested that Hakimi’s approach could serve as a blueprint for men seeking to safeguard their properties in similar situations.

