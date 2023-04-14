Grace Mugabe used to smuggle ivory and diamonds with hired private jets

Grace Mugabe made her money from  elephant poaching, Al Jazeera documentary

Airport security boss says  Grace Mugabe moved poached ivory and minerals from Zimbabwe airports to Asia without Mugabe’s permission

In the last episode of the explosive Gold Mafi documentary, CAAZ security manager Cleopas Chidodo revealed that controversial former First Lady Grace Mugabe used to smuggle ivory and diamonds with hired private jets  out of the country without Mugabe knowing.

Her army of poachers reportedly killed and processed elephants’ ivory for Grace Mugabe. The ivory would be flown as cargo without any paperwork or clearance.

Chidodo says Zimbabwe First Families and their cargo are exempt from airport search.

A group of elephants, believed to have been killed by poachers, lie dead at a watering hole in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park October 26, 2015. Picture taken October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer – RTX1TSCX