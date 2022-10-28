DJ Zinhle’s reality show, The Unexpected is ending on Saturday and expectations are high, with just one episode to go.

The show started with a bang and brought Twitter to a standstill when the trailer dropped. It had people wondering if the star had tied the knot with her bae Murdah Bongz.

Saturday’s episode will be the last of the 12-part season two that returned to the screen in August.

Fans will also get an exclusive look into baby Asante’s first birthday and the launch of her latest store.

While DJ Zinhle said in the past that she doesn’t believe in the concept of marriage, her baby daddy Murdah seems to have changed her mind.

Opening up through a reality show has been tough but I’m glad I did it, for you, for me!

The season is almost over… thank you for riding with me. Super emotional day I guess.

Wow, I am HIGHLY emotional.. 🙈

Through the reality show we were able to find out about her relationship with Murdah, her pregnancy and their secret lobola ceremony.

The businesswoman hinted that her big day will come after she finishes building her home.

“The wedding is going to be stunning because I was never ever meant to get married.

“My friends are going to be living their best lives. Can you imagine Thabiet? Can you imagine Brandon, Moozlie? Sho, it’s going to be a mess!” she said in her video diaries.

TimesLive