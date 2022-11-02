Image: Instagram

Twitter is outraged following what they call Mihlali Ndamase’s direct ‘insensitive’ messaging a member of the America rap group Migos, Quavo.

This comes after the shocking news of the passing of another Migos member, Takeoff.

Tweeps have called Mihlali Ndamase an attention seeker, clout chaser amongst other names following her insensitive act of messaging somebody who has just lost his brother.

Ndamase have been dubbed a beauty without brains and tweeps are gunning for her blood.

Ndamase took to Instagram to share a direct message (DM) to Quavo, a member of Amigos.

In her message, Ndamase wrote in a vernacular language while questioning Quavo how was he holding up following the passing of Takeoff.

“what was the reason for mihlali posting this?¿” wrote Griffiths

what was the reason for mihlali posting this?¿ pic.twitter.com/Ba532kL1Hs — .𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 (@GriffithsTM7) November 1, 2022

Ndamase is certainly not the most person on twitter right now and tweeps have called her beauty without brains for her ‘senseless and insensitive’ act.

The outraged tweeps feel as though Ndamase is gets a free pass and is usually not held responsible for some of her blunders o social media.

“Sometimes I wonder if not even ONE of Mihlali’s many friends khuza her when she does weird / distasteful things like this Or do they all kikiki with her and feed into the delusion that we are all haters, because she’s their grootman?” wrote Bitterswit.

Sometimes I wonder if not even ONE of Mihlali’s many friends khuza her when she does weird / distasteful things like this Or do they all kikiki with her and feed into the delusion that we are all haters, because she’s their grootman? 😕 https://t.co/DUTp97rdHJ — B💎 (@BITTERSWIT_) November 2, 2022

“Mihlali chasing clout using Quavo’s name and his “brother”s death is the lowest of the low.

“Now Quavo must see SA Media writing articles about him and Mihlali he does not know during such a difficult time for him” wrote Surprise.

Mihlali chasing clout using Quavo's name and his "brother"s death is the lowest of the low. Now Quavo must see SA Media writing articles about him and Mihlali he does not know during such a difficult time for him🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Suprise113 (@Suprise1131) November 1, 2022

“Mihlali is just weird af… at this point it should have been her and not TAKEOFF cause we really don’t need bird brains like this hun in this world Nota was right… someone wipe her out” wrote Bronze King.

Mihlali is just weird af… at this point it should have been her and not TAKEOFF cause we really don't need bird brains like this hun in this world Nota was right… someone wipe her out — KARMALIS (@BronzeKing3) November 1, 2022

“Mihlali Ndamase is a true definition of Beauty without brains..” wrote Chris Excel.

Mihlali Ndamase is a true definition of Beauty without brains.. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 2, 2022

Tweeps are convinced that Mihlali Ndamase is moving funny since gossip blogger Musa Khawula is no longer around to give her all the attention she needs.

-Zalebs