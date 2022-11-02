Zimbabwean journalist Blessed Mhlanga is going to cover the US Midterm elections, the American government has disclosed.

Through its Embassy in Harare, the US government said by giving foreign journalists the opportunity to cover the elections, fosters transparency and press freedom.

“Journalist

@bbmhlanga

will cover the U.S. 2022 Midterm Elections in Arizona and North Carolina through Nov 10.

“We believe that supporting foreign journalists to view our elections fosters transparency and #pressfreedom and strengthens our democracy,” said the Embassy.

Mhlanga works for Heart and Soul broadcasting services, a content digital service provider.

Zwnews