Seasoned music producer DJ Levels failed to show up for a scheduled live with Dj Ollah on Star FM which was set to start at 19:00 hours last evening.

Apparently, fans and Star FM listeners expressed disappointment over Levels’ action not to show up for the interview.

Levels is currently making headlines after scandals of leaked tapes on social media and many listeners were highly anticipating to hear from him during the interview.

Be that as it may, the reason as to why he did not show up is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Ollah’s after drive show has a reputation of leaving no stone unturned as guests are grilled.

The after drive show has hosted seasoned celebrities like Madam boss, Lorraine guyo , Prophet T Freddy, Oscar pambuka and many more.