Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says the holding of free and fair elections in Zimbabwe is impossible because of sanctions imposed on the country.

“For example, regime change machinations of the US, through its various coercive sanctions such as #Zdera against Zimbabwe, make the holding of free and fair elections in Africa virtually impossible, because they unlevel and skew the political field!,” He says.

Moyo says in Africa, winning an election using violence, bribery or rigging through state machinery or regime change machinery, is a treasonous attack on the sovereign will of the people, and on their permanent interests hardwon from their heroic anti-colonial Independence struggles!

Meanwhile, Moyo is reportedly toying with an idea of re-joining ZANU PF.

Moyo fled the country in 2017 at the height of a military coup d’etat that toppled late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe.

Since then, he has been a strong critic of the current administration led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

However, Moyo recently apologised to the ruling party ZANU PF.

Zwnews