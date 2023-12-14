A suspected robber Liberty Corbette Magomo (42) of Belvedere and four accomplices reportedly posed to be Zimbabwe AntiCorruption (ZACC) officers investigating a case before they broke into a house in Mufakose, Harare.

The suspects made way with about US$5 000, US$8 000 worth of airtime and mobile phones.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members of the public to be wary of criminals especially as nation gets into the festive season.

Over the years, the festive seasons have been characterised by rise in criminal activities, with authorities urging people to take precautionary measures when travelling.

Zwnews