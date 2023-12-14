Exiled former minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has blasted the Chinese government for arming President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at the time there is political crisis in the country.

Mzembi says a friend who gives his colleague knives and spears when his house is in conflict is a bad one.

“A friend who arms you with spears and knobkerries, when your house is in conflict is a very bad friend.

“Any loss of life, injury to your children & family he will be held responsible!

The irony is you are taking the family silverware from the same, and you bring to the same father weapons, where the children are actually expecting you as a friend to the father who bears the greatest influence to intervene and reconcile them with their dad.

“The other friend at least donated fertilisers, he wants us to feed.

What a Christmas Box,” he says.

Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere chipped in, saying at the moment, the country needs support for development and not guns and bullets.

“You mean they have received new knobkerries for disciplinary process in the feuding Dzimbadzamabwe! No flowers but bullets and tankers.

“We need support for irrigation development, technology transfer, health delivery support and not lithium for slings and bullets,” he says.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa received military equipment from the People’s Republic of China.

The equipment includes armored fighting vehicles, personnel carriers, ambulances, motorised water purifiers, patrol boats, mini buses, sniper rifles, machine guns, and hand pistols.

Zimbabwe and China enjoy cordial relations which date back to the Southern African country’s liberation struggle.

A number of freedom fighters in Zimbabwe received military training from the Asian country.

