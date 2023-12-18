In Beitbridge, two men and one woman were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly defrauding patients by posing as a well-known Harare traditional healer. Although the identity of the trio remains undisclosed, they reportedly claimed to be Sekuru Kanengo.

While the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that they were yet to receive official information, Sekuru Kanengo himself confirmed the arrests. According to him, the impostors created a fraudulent Facebook account in his name to deceive individuals into sending them consultation fees.

Sekuru Kanengo explained, “Two men were arrested for creating a Facebook account in my name and receiving money from my potential clients. They used a woman to receive the money, and some of their funds were sent through money transfer agencies, leading to their arrest. The three were arrested in Beitbridge. Ndazongoona varwere vauya vachiti vakatobhadhara mari kare.”