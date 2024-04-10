Police in Harare have arrested Cephas Nyamajiwa (25) for kidnapping, robbery and impersonation.

The suspect together with his accomplice, only identified as Manyerere, forced the victim in their motor vehicle, a Toyota Chaser, registration number ADE 2313, on 06/04/24 at a bus stop along Seke Road in Graniteside.

The suspects introduced themselves as members of the ZRP and President’s Office before attacking the victim and stealing US$600 cash.

The victim was dumped at Chikwanha Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza.

Swift reaction by the police after a report was made by the victim led to the arrest of Cephas Nyamajiwa and recovery of the suspects’ getaway vehicle and a pair of handcuffs.

In other news, police in Harare are investigating a robbery incident in which the suspects, who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle, stage managed road traffic accidents before stealing valuables and cash from victims.

Three unknown suspects, who were armed with a hammer, attacked the motorist before stealing the Toyota Mark X vehicle.

Zwnews